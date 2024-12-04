Delta stowaway: New details released of how woman was able to slip past airport security

NEW YORK — ABC News has learned new details on how a stowaway on a Delta Air Lines international flight slipped past security.

The incident raises more questions about security during the busy holiday travel season.

Svetlana Dali, who was identified as a Russian national, made her way onto a Delta Air Lines flight from John F. Kennedy airport in New York to Paris on Nov. 26. French officials tried to send her back to the U.S. on a return flight but Dali became unruly and was removed.

ABC News has now learned that Dali accessed the flight through what is known as the crew member line. The line allows pilots and flight attendants to bypass the regular line, so they don’t have to wait.

The employees mix in with everyone else after their documents are checked.

The Transportation Security Administration says Dali managed to bypass the document check podium as well as the gate agent for Delta Flight 264.

That’s where flight attendants discovered her onboard and questioned her boarding pass.

“That boarding pass is a completely different name,” video shows one flight attendant telling the woman.

