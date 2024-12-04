‘Unauthorized access:’ Marietta City Schools confirms hackers tried breaking into computer system

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta City Schools has launched an investigation after experiencing a network outage this week.

Superintendent Grant Rivera shared on Wednesday that “unauthorized access” occurred on the schools’ computer systems.

“As a result of the quick work by our IT team, our systems were restored promptly to avoid any significant disruptions to our operations,” Rivera said in a statement.

According to school officials, they are still gathering details, but have launched an investigation to determine what may have been impacted and what action may need to be taken.

“We are deploying additional 24/7 monitoring software into our IT network to further secure our systems,” Rivera said.

The schools have partnered with third-party investigators and forensics experts to support and integrate 24/7 monitoring software into their IT networks to secure computer systems.

“Data privacy and security are of the utmost importance to us, and we are committed to ensuring the integrity and security of the data entrusted in our care. We appreciate our students, staff, and community partners for their continued trust in Marietta City Schools,” Rivera said.

