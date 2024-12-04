Don’t get fooled: Atlanta police say be on the lookout for fake parking tickets

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are warning drivers to carefully review any parking tickets they receive to make sure they’re real, especially if they believe they were legally parked on a city street.

Some motorists have received fake parking tickets that encourage them to send payment, but those payments aren’t going to the city of Atlanta.

Most parking enforcement in the city of Atlanta is managed by a company called ATLPlus.

If you have a question about whether or not a ticket you received is real, you can call ATLPlus at 888-266-1360.

If you suspect you have received a fake ticket, police ask you to call 311 or 911 to file a police report.

Atlanta police also issue parking citations, and those look different from ones issued by ATLPlus.

Payments for parking citations issued by the Atlanta Police Department are handled by the Atlanta Municipal Court.

