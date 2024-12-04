NFL quarterback, metro Atlanta native Trevor Lawrence out for season after hit, concussion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s season is over, according to the franchise.

Lawrence, who grew up in Cartersville, took an elbow to his facemask during Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans and suffered a concussion.

On Wednesday, the Jaguars placed him on the injured reserve list, effectively ending his season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Back in the starting lineup after missing two games with a sprained left shoulder, Lawrence scrambled left on a second-and-7 play in the second quarter.

He initiated a slide before Texans LB Azeez Al-shaair raised his forearm and unleashed on the defenseless quarterback.

Lawrence clenched both fists after the hit — movements consistent with what’s referred to as the “fencing response,” which can be common after a traumatic brain injury. He was on the ground for several minutes as teammates came to his defense and mobbed Al-Shaair, whose latest perceived cheap shot could result in a suspension.

RELATED STORIES:

Al-shaair will be suspended three games after the hit.

On Monday, Al-shaair posted on his X account, writing “To Trevor I genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening.” Al-shaair also said the hits in games are “not personal it’s just competition!”

“It’s a play that really has no business being in our league,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said after the loss.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2024 Cox Media Group