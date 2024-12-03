Texans LB Azeez Al-shaair suspended for 3 games for illegal hit on Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Houston Texans LB Azeez Al-shaair will be suspended three games for the vicious hit he laid on Trevor Lawrence on Sunday.

Al-shaair delivered the blow on the Jaguars quarterback midway through the second quarter of the game at EverBank Stadium. Lawrence gave himself up and as he slid, Al-shaair delivered the illegal blow. Lawrence remains in concussion protocol.

The Texans won the game 23-20. On Monday, Al-shaair put out a statement on his X account, writing “To Trevor I genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening.”

Al-shaair also said the hits in games are “not personal it’s just competition!”

“It’s a play that really has no business being in our league,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said after the game Sunday.

NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspension and a news release from the NFL said Runyan noted in a letter to Al-Shaair that he “has had multiple offenses for personal fouls and sportsmanship-related rules violations in recent seasons.”

Runyan’s letter read, in part:

“During your game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 1, with 4:20 remaining in the second quarter, you were involved in a play that the League considers unacceptable and a serious violation of the playing rules. Video shows you striking the head/neck of Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence after he clearly goes down in a feet-first slide. ... You led with your forearm and helmet and delivered a forceful blow to the head/neck area of your opponent when you had time and space to avoid such contact.

“After the illegal hit, you proceeded to engage in a brawl, which you escalated when you pulled an opponent down to the ground by his facemask. After the referee announced that you were disqualified for the hit and your unsportsmanlike acts, you removed your helmet and reengaged with your opponent while walking down and across the field, which started another physical confrontation near the end zone.

“Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL. ... Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated.”

Al-shaair will be eligible to return to the Texans for the Week 17 game against the Baltimore Ravens. He is also able to appeal the suspension, according to a release from the NFL.

On Monday, Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans talked about the hit, saying Lawrence didn’t get into his slide quick enough.

“Unfortunate that Trevor got hurt. We hope Trevor’s OK. But also, if we’re sliding, you have to get down.”

Ryans also said the Jaguars’ sideline overreacted.

“The entire thing is, Azeez hits the guy, but their sideline overreacts, and it turns into a melee,” Ryans said.

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio spoke Tuesday, ripping the league’s handling of the hit and what he feels is a lack of “consistency” in these kinds of rulings.

Caserio also talked about what he sees as a mischaracterization of Al-Shaair.

“To paint the picture that’s been painted about Azeez, his intentions, who he is as a person. I mean, quite frankly, it’s bull---- ,” Caserio said.

