WATCH: Atlanta Dream invites you to the cookout for 2025 season

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dream is cooking up something special for the 2025 season.

The team dropped its schedule for next year with a cookout-inspired release video.

This will be the first season under Karl Smesko, who the Dream hired last month from Florida Gulf Coast University.

“I’ve been energized by the incredible passion of Dream players and fans since being announced as coach of this team,” Smesko said. “The way this community has embraced the Dream is one of the reasons I was eager to take this role and I can’t wait to step onto the court alongside this team in front of a sold-out arena.”

There will be 44 games next season with the WNBA expanding to add the Golden State Valkyries.

The Dream start their season on the road against the Washington Mystics on May 16. They return to Atlanta for their home opener against the Indiana Fever and Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark on May 22.

Other notable home games include June 29 and Aug. 23 against the defending champions New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky on June 13

As of December, all 22 home games will be played at Gateway Center Arena in College Park.

Season tickets are on sale now, but the organization expects them to sell out fast. Fans can also sign up for the Dream priority waiting list. Click here for more Atlanta Dream ticket information.

