Dance studio owner says someone stole prop trailer just days before major competition

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A local dance studio owner says her business was targeted after important equipment and props were stolen from her Cobb County dance studio just days before a major competition.

Lisa Pillow, the owner of Lisa’s Dance Spot, said in all the years she’s been there, she’s never experienced something like this.

She told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that the trailer was located behind the building, and it’s not easy to get to.

“How and who would come to the studio and steal a trailer?” Pillow said.

Pillow said nearly $10,000 worth of equipment was stolen, including her studio trailer.

“There’s only one way that you can get in. Whoever took it, they had some type of equipment where they cut off the metal lock of the trailer,” Pillow said.

It happened just days before the regional competition.

“It makes me feel awful. I feel violated,” Pillow said. “Three days before the competition, our prop dads, they pulled together in one night.”

They built every prop just in time for the big day.

“We got them in enough time. We competed on that Saturday, came in first place,” Pillow said.

Now, they need to find a place to store everything. As police investigate, Pillow is hoping the trailer resurfaces before two major competitions this summer.

If you know where the trailer is, you are asked to contact Lisa’s Dance Spot or the Austell Police Department.





