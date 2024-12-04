Former Senator Kelly Loeffler tapped by Pres.-elect Trump to lead Small Business Administration

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President-elect Donald Trump has named former Senator Kelly Loeffler as his choice to lead the Small Business Administration.

Loeffler’s background before joining the U.S. Senate was as a prominent businesswoman.

“Small Businesses are the backbone of our Great Economy. Kelly will bring her experience in business and Washington to reduce red tape, and unleash opportunity for our Small Businesses to grow, innovate, and thrive. She will focus on ensuring that SBA is accountable to Taxpayers by cracking down on waste, fraud, and regulatory overreach,” Trump said in a statement.

The president-elect also chose Loeffler as one of two people to lead his inaugural committee, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Trump’s first inaugural committee in 2017 raised a total of $107 million from more than 1,000 individual and corporate donors, and it’s expected to be a big operation this time around as well.

She has been among the biggest fundraisers for Trump this election cycle, hosting multiple key campaign fundraisers as well as accompanying him to campaign rallies.

Loeffler was chosen by Gov. Brian Kemp to take over the Senate seat left vacant after the passing of Sen. Johnny Isakson in 2021. She then ran against Sen. Raphael Warnock to finish out Isakson’s term but ultimately lost to Warnock.

Throughout her time in the Senate, Loeffler was a staunch supporter of Trump and his policies.

