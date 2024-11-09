Former Senator from Georgia chosen to lead Trump inaugural committee

ATLANTA — Former Georgia U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler has been chosen to help lead President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration efforts, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Loeffler and Trump’s close friend Steve Witkoff will lead the inaugural committee leading up to the big event in January.

Inaugural committees are not bound by federal campaign contribution limits, so it’s an opportunity for donors and corporate interests to express their unlimited support for the second Trump administration.

Witkoff and Loefller have been among the biggest fundraisers for Trump this election cycle, hosting multiple key campaign fundraisers as well as accompanying him to campaign rallies.

Witkoff was also the friend golfing with Trump during the second attempt on his life in West Palm Beach.

Trump’s first inaugural committee in 2017 raised a total of $107 million from more than 1,000 individual and corporate donors, and it’s expected to be a big operation this time around as well.

Loeffler was chosen by Gov. Brian Kemp to take over the Senate seat left vacant after the passing of Sen. Johnny Isakson in 2021. She then ran against Sen. Raphael Warnock to finish out Isakson’s term but ultimately lost to Warnock.

Throughout her time in the Senate, Loeffler was a staunch supporter of Trump and his policies.

