16-year-old shot in South Fulton tried robbing another teen before killing him

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A 16-year-old who was shot several times early Tuesday morning has now been arrested and charged with murder.

South Fulton police were called to Elkmont Ridge and Apache Street to reports of two people being shot.

When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old dead in the driveway where he had been shot in the chest. At a second scene, officers found a 16-year-old who had been shot five times in the leg and neck. He was taken to the hospital.

Investigators later learned that the 16-year-old, Jassan Trotter, tried to steal the 18-year-old’s cell phone inside the car.

The incident escalated to shots being fired and both teens being shot.

Trotter has since been arrested and charged with murder, armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Police initially said that Trotter was in critical condition, but his current condition is unclear.

