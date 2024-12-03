18-year-old dead, 16-year-old in critical condition after shooting in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police are working to learn what led up to a shooting that killed an 18-year-old and critically injured a 16-year-old.

It happened Tuesday at 3:45 a.m. near Elkmont Ridge and Apache Street.

South Fulton police were dispatched to a person shot call and found a man, who was between 18 and 19 years old, dead from a gunshot wound in a driveway on Elkmont Ridge.

Moments later, police found a second victim, 16, critically injured with gunshot wounds in the living room of another home on the same street.

The second victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Neither victims’ ages or identities were released.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the South Fulton Police Department or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

