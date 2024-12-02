Suspect pleads guilty in ‘lover’s quarrel’ murder after victim tried to stop house from being egged

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A woman will spend decades in prison after a 22-year-old man was “killed amid a lover’s quarrel.”

Sydney Makayla Maughon, then 18, pleaded guilty in November to malice murder in the death of 22-year-old Jonathan Tyler Gilbert, also known as Tyler Lane.

Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix says Maughon, Jeremy Munson, then 18, and McKenzie Davenport, then 19, went to a home on Dobbins Mill Road.

According to the Spalding County District Attorney’s Office, Maughon was in a relationship with Gilbert, who was visiting the home of another woman Maughon wanted to fight.

The trio went to the home intended to egg it and fight the woman.

While they were there, Gilbert confronted them. This is when authorities said Maughon pulled out a gun.

Maughon became angry that Gilbert was at the house and she and Davenport began throwing eggs and rocks at him.

The DA’s office said, that just seconds before Maughon killed Gilbert, he was seen on video running from the front of the home to the back of the home and in that recording, Maughon begins urging one of the others in the car to “shoot him, shoot him.”

Gilbert then approaches the car unarmed, and Maughon takes Munson’s gun and shoots the 22-year-old victim two times.

Davenport ran from the car to get some help and was able to get someone to call 911. Maughon and Munson left and went to Maughon’s parents’ home.

Maughon and Munson told Maughon’s father what happened and gave him the handgun, which he hid in the closet, the DA said.

The DA said, the father told them not to call the police, but to let the police find them. Maughon and Munson then go to work at Pizza Hut. Deputies found them after Davenport left her shoes and cell phone in the car when she ran to call 911. Authorities used the tracking feature on her phone, which led to the arrest of Maughon and Munson.

“This case is absolutely senseless and tragic. Ms. Maughon coldly, callously and maliciously shot and killed a young man (who) had nothing to do with the drama she wanted to create with this other female. She and Mr. Munson then left him in the street to die and went to work.” said Senior ADA Holliday.

According to the DA’s office, Davenport entered a plea to two misdemeanor charges based on her involvement in the incidents before the murder.

Maughon pleaded guilty to malice murder. She was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. The DA’s office said Maughon cannot be considered for parole until she has served every day of at least 30 years.

Munson has yet to resolve his case.

“Instead of preparing for the 4th of July, Mr. Gilbert’s family was planning a funeral. This did not have to happen, and it highlights the tragedy of guns in the hands of people predisposed to violence. My office will continue to work hard alongside law enforcement to ensure that those who maliciously murder others are prosecuted, regardless of age,” District Attorney Marie Broder said of the crime.

