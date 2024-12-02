Police search a porch pirate’s Gwinnett home. They found more than stolen packages

BUFORD, Ga. — A 36-year-old man is facing several charges after police said they found more than stolen packages inside his Gwinnett County home.

Last Tuesday, Gwinnett County police were investigating several complaints of package thefts in an apartment complex on Laurel Crossing Parkway.

During the investigation, the suspect, 36-year-old Kyle Thomas Witzel, of Buford, was seen on surveillance video stealing packages from the community mail room.

Gwinnett County officials contacted Witzel, who lives in the same apartment complex where the thefts occurred.

Authorities searched Witzel’s home and found several stolen packages and a substantial amount of marijuana and anabolic steroids.

He was arrested and transported to the Gwinnett County Jail.

Witzel is charged with three counts of theft by taking, porch piracy, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects, and possession of marijuana more than an ounce.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges may be forthcoming.

Anyone with information can call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case

