Bishop T.D. Jakes says he underwent emergency surgery after sermon scare: ‘Looking at a miracle’

DALLAS — Bishop T.D. Jakes revealed that he underwent emergency surgery after he suffered a serious health incident during his sermon last week.

The megachurch leader shared a video with Potter’s House of Dallas members on Sunday.

“Many of you don’t realize that you’re looking at a miracle. I faced a life-threatening calamity, was rushed to the ICU unit, had emergency surgery, survived the surgery,” Jakes said.

On Nov. 24, Jakes was closing out Sunday service when he dropped his mic and began convulsing.

Jakes has not reveal the exact cause of his medical emergency, but said in a statement on his X social media account that it was not a stroke.

“I give thanks unto the Lord that I did not have a stroke, however the event could’ve been fatal if it weren’t for God’s intervention. A special thank you to God and the medical professionals in our city whose speed and expertise were beyond exceptional. My job is to recuperate and reflect on God’s protection. I owe it to my amazing family and church members to rest and ruminate as He restores me towards His service. As God calls us to honor the Sabbath, I’m reminded that rest is not a weakness – it is a divine gift.”

Jakes is one of the most well-known and prolific faith leaders in the country. His services draw thousands of parishioners every Sunday.

He has hosted the wildly popular, ‘Mega Fest’ in Metro Atlanta.

“We want to thank God for keeping our beloved bishop,” Bishop William Murphy of The dReam Center Church of Atlanta told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington last week.

“He is a hero and a role model for so many of us. Really charging the gospel for the 21st century. A spiritual father, so to see him in that compromised moment really pushed all of us to prayer,” New Birth Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant told Washington.

ABC News contributed to this report.

