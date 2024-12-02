Sources: Rapper Yak Gotti stabbed at Fulton County jail

ATLANTA — Multiple sources confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Deamonte Kendrick, who raps under the name Yak Gotti, was stabbed Sunday at the Fulton County Jail.

Sources told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that Kendrick suffered minor injuries and he’s expected to be in court on Monday as jurors continue to deliberate his fate in the Young Slime Life trial.

Channel 2 Action News is working to gather additional details surrounding the incident.

Kendrick and Shannon Stillwell are the two defendants remaining in the YSL trial, which is the longest criminal trial in state history.

Last week, prosecutors and defense attorneys wrapped up their closing arguments. Jurors began deliberating on Tuesday afternoon but decided to head home on Wednesday for Thanksgiving break.

Deliberations are expected to resume on Monday.

