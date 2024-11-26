YSL Trial: Jury to begin deliberations in longest criminal trial in state history

ATLANTA — The longest criminal trial in state history is near the end.

On Monday night, prosecutors and defense attorneys wrapped up their closing arguments in the Young Slime Life gang trial. Now, a Fulton County jury will decide the fate of the last two defendants: Shannon Stillwell and Deamonte Kendrick, the rapper known as Yak Gotti.

The jury will return to the courtroom at 11 a.m. to receive instructions from the judge. The jury will then begin its deliberations.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden has been following the trial for over a year

Prosecutors claim that YSL members have committed violent crimes across Atlanta, including killing a rival gang member in a drive-by shooting. They have argued that tattoos, social media postings and other evidence supports their claims that YSL is a gang.

The defense said that’s not true and argued that Kendrick and Stillwell are part of a record label and not a gang.

“Being signed to a record label, even a rap record label, is not a crime in the U.S.,” attorney Doug Weinstein said.

