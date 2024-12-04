Metro Atlanta attorney arrested for lighting neighbor’s car on fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta attorney is facing arson charges after being accused of setting his neighbor’s car on fire.

On Wednesday, Cory Simmons was granted a $25,000 bond and will soon be returning to the neighborhood.

On Wednesday, Cory Simmons was granted a $25,000 bond and will soon be returning to the neighborhood.

“I never met anybody like this before, ever,” neighbor Charles Tye said.

Tye says Simmons moved in and started harassing neighbors by calling code enforcement and knocking on windows. Simmons was even arrested for damaging Tye’s mailbox.

That’s when Tye says his cars started mysteriously catching fire.

Police arrested Simmons and charged him with arson for one fire, but Tye wants him charged in two more arson cases.

