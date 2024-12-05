7-year-old could lose mobility after crash with her mom days before Thanksgiving

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — What was supposed to be a mom and daughter’s trip to the movies ended with what was some of the scariest moments of their lives.
Tina Stevenson and her 7-year-old daughter were on the way home from seeing “Wicked” when the SUV they were driving in was T-boned in Douglasville.
Stevenson is out of the hospital, but not out of the woods. Her daughter could lose mobility in her upper body if she doesn’t heal correctly.
“I thought I was dying in that car,” she told Channel 2′s Michele Newell. “This lady came, bless her and she pulled [my daughter] out. And all I could hear was her very faintly say, ‘Help me, help me.’”
The crash happened just a few days before Thanksgiving. Both mom and daughter were still in the hospital on Thanksgiving Day, grateful to still be alive.
“It’s excruciating to see your 7-year-old, who was a normal child yesterday and today, she can’t do anything,” Stevenson said.
Stevenson, an elementary school teacher, is slowly on the mend.
“My son is like, ‘What does Christmas look like?’ and I said, ‘Baby, I don’t know what Christmas looks like, but all I know is we are together and that’s all that’s important.’ He said, ‘Mommy, don’t worry about money because Santa Claus is coming.’ And I said, ‘Yes, Santa Claus is coming.’”
Stevenson said she is on FMLA, which means she is out of work without pay and it will be a while before disability pay kicks in. They have set up a GoFundMe to help offset medical costs.
