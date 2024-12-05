Atlanta police investigating officer-involved shooting, I-75 SB shut down

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department say they’re investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Interstate 75 Thursday morning.
While details are limited, officials tell Channel 2 Action News that the shooting happened on Interstate 75 southbound at Cleveland Avenue just after 1 a.m.
Police say they initially responded to a stabbing call on a Greyhound bus at that location.
Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields reports that I-75 southbound remains shut down.
