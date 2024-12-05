Cherokee County teacher arrested for inappropriate conduct with a minor

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a Cherokee County teacher for allegedly having inappropriate conduct with a minor.

In a release sent to parents and guardians of Etowah High School students, the Cherokee County School District shared information regarding one of its teachers.

Eric Burton, an employee at the school was arrested in connection to allegations of inappropriate conduct involving a minor in Pennsylvania.

While no other details were released, the school said Burton has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of internal and police investigations.

“Maintaining the safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority and inappropriate conduct will never be tolerated,” the district said.

The high school’s website says Burton is a social studies teacher.

The district says anyone with questions or concerns can speak to an administrator or the CCSD School Police Department at 770-704-4346.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more details about Burton’s arrest. The investigation is ongoing.

