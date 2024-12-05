USPS carrier accused of driving drunk through Forsyth neighborhood, crashing into SUV

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies say a United States Postal Service mail carrier accused of being drunk on the job was also involved in a hit-and-run.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just before 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Forsyth County deputies were called to a hit and run that had just happened between a driver and USPS mail truck driver identified as 55-year-old Darrell Cox.

The driver told deputies she was leaving a store along Matt Highway, when a mail truck, driven by Cox, hit the front driver side of her SUV. The driver told deputies Cox left the scene after she tried talking with him.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, while deputies were speaking to the driver, they received a call about an erratic driver in a mail truck in the area of Oak Grove Circle and Hubert Martin Road. The witness told dispatch that she was behind the mail truck driver and was able to obtain the ID number.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies said they spotted the mail truck with the same ID number speeding and driving erratically northbound on Dahlonega Highway. Authorities conducted a traffic stop on the mail truck.

After an investigation, Forsyth County officials determined Cox was driving under the influence. The deputies said they also examined the truck and found damages on the truck that matched up with the damage from the victim’s vehicle.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Cox was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of an open container, and hit and run.

He was booked into the Forsyth County Jail.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to USPS and is waiting to hear back.

©2024 Cox Media Group