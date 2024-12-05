UGA student killed in head-on crash day after Thanksgiving

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — Students returning from Thanksgiving break at the University of Georgia are mourning after one of their classmates was killed in a car crash.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the wreck occurred on Nov. 29, around 2:40 p.m. on Georgia 24 near Thomas Farm Road in Oconee County.

The investigation revealed that a Honda Accord, driven by Jackson Dodgen, 19, Brunswick, GA was traveling north on GA 24. Troopers said a Ford F-150, driven by a 35-year-old Madison man was traveling south on GA 24.

GSP said the F-150 crossed the centerline and hit the Honda Accord head-on.

Dodgen was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Dodgen’s death broke the hearts of former colleagues and friends he knew and loved.

“He truly is an inspiration and is bringing so many people together at UGA. I wish you all peace and he truly meant the world to not just me but so many people and areas of campus,” friend Robert Fuss said on Dodgen’s memorial wall on Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home’s website.

“He was always phenomenal, kind, funny—all of the good things. But most importantly, he cared so deeply and wonderfully about the people around him. It was a blessing that I got to know him and love him,” Aizhia Poblete said.

We are heartbroken over the tragic loss of Jackson Dodgen, a former team member and friend. Jackson left an imprint on... Posted by Chick-fil-A Brunswick on Sunday, December 1, 2024

UGA has created a Jackson Dodgen Memorial Fund in memory of his connections to the UGA Visitors Center.

The university states that the 19-year-old served as a campus tour leader and that the UGA Visitors Center was a special place to him. The fund will help students who are passionate about connecting visitors with UGA and help Jackson’s legacy continue for generations.

Click here to donate.

Dodgen’s funeral will be held on Dec. 7. at the First Baptist Church of Brunswick at noon.

The crash remains under investigation.

