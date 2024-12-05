The Ivy Buckhead closing after 14 years, owners planning new concept

ATLANTA — A popular Buckhead bar and restaurant will be closing its doors after 14 years of business. But the owners say they are working on a new concept for the space.

Owners for the Ivy Buckhead, located on Roswell Road, made the announcement on social media Wednesday night.

“After 14 unforgettable years, it’s time to raise our glasses one last time. The Ivy Buckhead has been more than just a place—it’s been a chapter filled with lessons, laughter, and countless relationships that have shaped us,” owners Jamey and Benjie Shirah wrote. “From late-night celebrations to lifelong friendships, this has been a space where so many memories were made and so many of our friends met their significant others! We’ve grown up in this business, building families, evolving our tastes, and learning what it truly means to create a home away from home.”

The Ivy says it will remain open through the end of the month and have a New Year’s Eve going away party.

When the new year begins, the Shirahs say they will release details on a new concept they are planning.

“Thank you to everyone who’s been part of this incredible journey. Stay tuned, and we can’t wait to show you what’s next,” they wrote

