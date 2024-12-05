How do you know if your SEC Championship tickets are too good to be true?

ATLANTA — The SEC Championship between No. 5 Georgia and No. 2 Texas is fast approaching, but there’s still time to grab tickets if you’re looking for a deal.

The Bulldogs and the Longhorns kick off from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, LIVE on Channel 2.

Kyle Zorn with ticketing website TickPick told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan there’s a formula for scoring the best prices and you’ve still got time for a decent deal.

“Generally, what we see is day of or a few hours before the event, we see a spike in purchasing activity which causes prices to pop. But 48 hours or the night before, generally the activity is a little bit slower, so you shouldn’t see that pop. That is going to be the best time to buy,” said Zorn.

He said if you wait a little longer, you might see prices drop slightly.

“For an upper-level ticket, you’re looking at $154. I imagine by Thursday and Friday that will be $130. That’s just a prediction,” said Zorn.

There are different sites you can use to score a ticket.

“The big difference across all apps is the fees at the end of the checkout process,” said Zorn.

And according to Channel 2 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard, he said it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“You could pay your hard-earned money and get to the gate and you’re not going anywhere,” said Howard. “You don’t buy anywhere but from the official resale site, which is Ticketmaster. Any other place you go you could be at risk.”

For fans gearing up for the weekend, they know getting a chance to see the action up close and personal, is a good bet, no matter the team.

©2024 Cox Media Group