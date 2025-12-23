1 dead in shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex on Monday night.

Officers were called to the Terrace at Parkview apartments along Parkview Trail in Lithonia.

Channel 2 Action News was at the complex and found a large number of police with a large portion of the complex blocked off.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say one person is dead, and they have a person of interest.

Investigators say the shooting is possibly a domestic incident.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group