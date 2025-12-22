3 ‘dangerous’ inmates escape DeKalb County Jail; one is a convicted killer

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three inmates escaped the DeKalb County Jail early on Monday morning, including one the U.S. Marshals described as a violent fugitive serving a life sentence.

According to the sheriff’s office, the inmates are murder suspect Stevenson Charles, armed robbery suspect Yusuf Minor and arson suspect Naod Yohannes.

According to the sheriff’s office, these three inmates may be armed and should be considered dangerous.

The Marshals said in a statement that Charles has committed numerous, serious crimes.

“He has been charged with, or convicted of, murder, aggravated assault, weapons violations, sodomy on a person less than 10 years old, kidnapping, carjacking, armed robbery and probation violations,” they said.

Charles is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes and has close ties to the Atlanta and Miami metro areas.

In 2024, Charles pleaded guilty in Gwinnett County to false imprisonment, aggravated sodomy, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of armed robbery, and two counts of aggravated assault. He was sentenced to life in prison.

The sheriff’s office fugitive unit is working with uniform patrol to find the three inmates, along with the Marshals Service.

Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley confirmed to Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne Minor is the same man her office convicted of murder and other charges for which he was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in 2024.

Mosley says she is working closely with DeKalb District Attorney Sherry Boston and her office to contact victim family members and witnesses to let them know Minor had escaped.

Minor’s attorney Gerald A. Griggs said in a statement that they were aware of the new allegations but said Minor has maintained his innocence.

“We urge Mr. Minor to present himself to the appropriate authorities and take the proper legal steps to address these allegations in court, where the facts - not speculation - will govern the outcome,” he said.

The escape was found during a routine security check.

“We take this breach very seriously and are working diligently to ensure these individuals are safely returned to custody as quickly as possible,” DeKalb County Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office said internal security teams started their search and are working with members of other local agencies to find them and bring them back to the jail.

All three fugitives face multiple charges:

Charles, 24, is charged with murder and armed robbery.

Minor, 31, is charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Yohannes, 25, is charged with simple assault, arson and unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution.

They are suspected of escaping the jail late Sunday or early Monday, Marshals Service said.

The public is urged to exercise extreme caution and should not approach any of the three escapees.

If you see the fugitives, or have information about their whereabouts, the sheriff’s office asks you to reach them at 404-298-8200 or call 911.

