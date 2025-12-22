Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting early on Monday morning on Hogan Road in southwest Atlanta.

Channel 2’s Darryn Moore was at the scene, where investigators said they had questioned one person.

The witness’s mother told Moore her son was a witness.

Now, Atlanta police are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting and find out what the man saw and heard.

Police blocked off Hogan Road overnight after getting a call of gunfire in the neighborhood.

Channel 2 Action News learned when officers arrived, they found someone who’d been shot and killed.

The witness’s mother told Moore that her son was walking down the street to the store when he heard several gunshots.

Moore saw crime scene technicians gathering evidence at the scene. Police have not said if the shooting happened inside a home or outside.

The victim of the shooting has not yet been identified.

