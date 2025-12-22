Hall County fire destroys house, displaces 5 people

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Hall County Fire Rescue Department said a fire on Sunday night destroyed a house.

The home, located on Burgundy Way in Flowery Branch, is considered a total loss, firefighters said.

Fire crews were dispatched to the Burgundy Way home around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday. When units arrived, they found heavy fire conditions coming out of the front of the house.

Crews worked to put out the flames and a primary search led to an all-clear, but five residents were displaced.

The American Red Cross was notified and the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.

