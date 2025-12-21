Unborn child killed during shooting on interstate, 18-year-old mother still hospitalized

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department revealed new details about a Saturday evening shooting on the interstate.

Channel 2 Action News reported when two people were shot on Interstate 285 southbound and Cascade Road on Saturday around 5:21 p.m.

Now, Atlanta police say the victims were a 21-year-old man, an 18-year-old expectant mother and her unborn child.

When officers arrived at the shooting scene, police said they found the man and woman alert, conscious and breathing and both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

During their investigation, police learned the woman was pregnant and her unborn child had also been struck by gunfire.

APD said the child succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The APD Homicide Unit is now investigating the shooting to determine the circumstances.

The victims of the shooting were not identified.

