2 found shot on I-285 S, police activity closes 2 lanes

ATLANTA — Atlanta PD confirms two people were shot, prompting a police investigation on Interstate 285 South that has blocked two lanes of traffic on Saturday evening.

A police spokesperson said a male and a female sustained apparent gunshot wounds, but both were alert, conscious and breathing. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment.

Georgia Department of Transportation’s camera shows the emergency vehicles blocking part of the interstate.

The closure began a little after 5 p.m., and GDOT estimates it to be concluded by 6 p.m.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Atlanta PD for more information on this police investigation. Channel 2 also has a photographer en route.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group