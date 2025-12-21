2 dead, several injured after fiery wrong-way crash in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke Police Department is investigating a fatal accident from early Sunday morning that left two people dead.

According to police, just after midnight on Sunday, a wrong-way driver on GA 10 Inner Loop was reported.

Moments later, police said a crash report was called in on the Inner Loop at Oglethorpe Avenue.

When officers began their investigation, they determined that a 2021 Kia Seltos driven by 26-year-old Desiree Browning, of Lawrenceville, was heading the wrong direction when a Mercedes-Benz and Ford Expedition were coming through the Inner Loop 10.

Police said Browning’s Kia hit the Mercedes-Benz, then the Ford, continuing the wrong way and hitting a Toyota Camry head-on.

After the crash, the Kia came to a rest on cable barriers, where it caught fire.

Police said the driver of the Camry, Soonhoon Choi, 25 of Athens, died of his injuries at the scene. His passenger is in a hospital being treated for critical injuries.

The people in the Mercedes-Benz and the Ford suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Athens-Clarke Police Department said the crash is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Santos by email or by calling 762-400-7258.

