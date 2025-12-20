Officials identify 3 killed after driver goes wrong way on I-75 trying to escape traffic stop

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga — The Whitfield County Coroner’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have identified three people who died in a car crash on Interstate 75 earlier this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash occurred on Dec. 4 on I-75 southbound near Exit 336.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a 2025 Hyundai Elantra was trying to get away from the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office when it drove in the wrong direction in the southbound lanes around 10:30 a.m.

Authorities said the car hit a GMC Canyon before crashing into a JB Hunt tractor-trailer and a concrete divider near mile marker 336. The Elantra and the semi truck both caught fire, and the three people inside the Elantra were killed.

The three people killed were identified as:

Jamal Ali Omar Mitchell, 44, of Zion, Ill.

Steven Wayne Davis, 39, of Grayslake, Ill.

Geoffrey Dejon Mitchell, 19, of Waukegan, Ill.

TRENDING STORIES:

The three others involved in the crash were taken to Hamilton Medical with minor injuries. I-75 south was shut down for several hours. Their identities were not released.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones affected,” the WCCO said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group