Wanted man arrested after crash, chase in north Georgia

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A routine drive through Haralson County quickly turned into a felony arrest.

On Tuesday, Haralson County deputies spotted a Ford Explorer at the intersection of Coppermine Road and Rockmart Road.

Moments later, the SUV sped off and made a sudden turn onto Frances White Road, where it lost control and crashed into an embankment, authorities said.

The HCSO said the driver jumped out and tried to run but was quickly arrested.

Deputies identified the driver as James Adam Edwards, who had an active felony warrant for a probation violation. During a search of the SUV, deputies found a container holding a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine.

“If you have active warrants…and dope…it is likely in your best interest to obey all traffic laws. Taking off and losing control of your vehicle is a very unsubtle way to bring a lot of unwanted attention your way," the sheriff’s office said.

Edwards was charged with possession of methamphetamine, failure to maintain a lane and probation violation.

