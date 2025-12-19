A man sold nearly $1 million in UGA football tickets; those tickets didn’t actually exist

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man is facing federal wire fraud charges after prosecutors say he swindled real estate investors and University of Georgia football fans out of nearly $1 million.

Matthew Neet,43, of Alpharetta, was arraigned in federal court on Thursday, accused of running a scheme that targeted both would-be investors and college football fans eager to secure tickets to high-profile UGA games.

According to prosecutors, Neet defrauded at least two dozen victims by offering investment opportunities and game tickets he never intended to deliver. Authorities estimate victims paid him $943,000, money prosecutors say Neet instead used for personal expenses.

“As we enter the college football playoff, fans should exercise caution when purchasing tickets for games,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Scammers may seek to exploit the rich history and tradition of college football for quick cash. And investors should always be wary of opportunities that seem too good to be true.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says Neet’s alleged scheme spanned both real estate and sports fandom. Investigators claim he promoted supposed investments in teak and timberland properties in Costa Rica, despite having no plans to invest the funds.

At the same time, Neet allegedly offered tickets to UGA football games against Alabama, Texas, and Mississippi, tickets that were never delivered.

“Neet allegedly exploited college football fans and investors for personal gain,” said Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “As the popularity of college football continues to grow, we urge fans and investors to verify the legitimacy of offers, especially when large sums of money are involved.”

Neet waived indictment and agreed to proceed by criminal information on Dec. 19, 2025. He was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge John K. Larkins III.

