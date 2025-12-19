Woman dies in fall while exploring building where ‘Stranger Things’ was filmed

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A young woman has died after she fell from an abandoned building that is owned by Emory University.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that the woman and her friends were exploring the building, which was used as a filming location for Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”

DeKalb County police and Emory police officers responded to 1256 Briarcliff Road Building A around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

DeKalb police confirmed to Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach that a woman in her late teens to early 20s fell from the five-story building. She died at the scene.

The property used to be the former Georgia Mental Health Institute, which Emory University purchased in the 1990s. It’s still owned by the university and has sat empty for years before it became a popular location for filming movies and TV shows.

The five-story building is most famous as the Hawkins Lab from the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things.”

Emory University police have taken over the investigation.

Officials not have said how many people were with the woman at the time of the accident. One parent told Gehlbach that she got a call from her son that he was in trouble and that his group likes to explore abandoned places.

