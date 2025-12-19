Body found near school in Gwinnett County

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Police reported a body was discovered near an elementary school Friday.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones was at the area on Scenic Highway as investigators were looking for evidence.

Gwinnett County police were joined by members of the Gwinnett Schools Police Department because the body was near Centerville Elementary.

Officials confirmed the death investigation but have not released information on the manner of death or an identification.

John Koryan said he was on his way to work when he saw police surrounding a white sheet covering something. He described it as a safe area where nothing like this usually happens.

“I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And come to find out now it’s a body,” he said.

Police wrapped up the initial on-scene investigation just before noon.

