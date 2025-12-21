Trash pickup co. owner apologizes after weeks of missed pickups

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — After weeks of delays and missed trash pickups, the owner of B&B Sanitation is apologizing.

Owner Betty Burgess told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter that since Thanksgiving, she’s been working to clean up behind what’s been left for her more than 2,400 customers.

“For one week, our entire customer base wasn’t getting trash picked up,” Burgess admitted.

She says the problems started last month when both of her sanitation trucks broke down. She hired a third-party company to catch up on missed routes while fielding thousands of calls and texts—and pushing back against rumors that her business had shut down.

Burgess says she has lost 300 to 400 customers over the past month and is now handling about $10,000 in disputes.

Some customers, like Indida Birto, say delays continued as recently as Friday.

“At this point, they still haven’t collected the trash. … If they can give us honest estimates and timelines of what to expect, that would help retain a lot of us,” Birto said.

Burgess says both trucks should be back in service by Monday, which would return operations to normal. In the meantime, she says she is following up with every customer and issuing any owed credits.

“Just give us a chance. We can get it right. … We will do whatever it takes to get it right,” she said.

