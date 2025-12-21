Shooting at Bibb Co. home leaves man hospitalized, sheriff’s office investigating

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was out in force on Friday to respond to an aggravated assault on Pansy Avenue.

According the BCSO, the assault was called in just before noon on Friday. When deputies got to the scene to investigate a reported shooting, they found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a medical facility by ambulance, the sheriff’s office said, and was still listed as critical on Friday evening.

From photos shared by the sheriff’s office taken at the scene, multiple evidence markers were visible in the road.

The victim was not identified by the sheriff’s office and a suspect has not been named.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

