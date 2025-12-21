Atlanta Braves show off new hospitality offerings at Truist Park

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves unveiled a new group hospitality area at Truist Park on Tuesday, ahead of its 2026 season debut.

The area, located in left field above Sections 147 and 149, will feature private boxes and unique hosting opportunities.

The new hospitality area includes six private, open-air boxes, each accommodating 20 to 25 fans, along with adjacent bridge seating. This project aims to celebrate the Braves’ home run legacy and enhance the overall fan experience at the ballpark.

The six private boxes can be combined for larger gatherings, allowing for a flexible seating capacity between 20 and 200 people.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Next to the boxes, the exterior bridge can be reserved for groups of 14 to 16 guests, or fully rented for up to 32 guests, with all bridge tickets providing access to the interior hospitality area.

TRENDING STORIES:

All guests in the boxes and on the bridge will enjoy a complimentary ballpark fare buffet and non-alcoholic beverages, with the option to purchase beer and wine packages.

High-definition TVs and cooling fans are also included to enhance the viewing experience within this new area.

This development is in partnership with Progressive Companies as the architect and Impact Development Management advising on the project.

The Braves are still working to continue enhancing the fan experience at Truist Park, adding unique group spaces and amenities.

Recent additions include the Lexus Premium Boxes, the Blue Moon Beer Garden and the Jim Beam Bourbon Decks, which provide varied options for fans at games.

For more information about reserving these new group spaces, visitors can call (404) 577-9100 or email groups@braves.com.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group