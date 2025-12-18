Insurance Commissioner announces 3 companies to drop insurance rates in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced two companies were lowering rates for Georgia customers.

The announcement from King’s office said Liberty Mutual and two state-based offices of its subsidiary Safeco were giving Georgians “major rate reductions” on their insurance, with nearly 6% decreases for Liberty Mutual.

State Farm Insurance did a similar reduction in November, though the decrease was larger.

"These reductions are the latest addition in a developing trend of major insurance savings for Georgia families, showcasing the state’s growing and competitive industry,” King said in a recent statement. “As we continue the OCI mission to build a fair and affordable insurance marketplace, I am confident that we will see rates further decline across Georgia.”

The Insurance Commissioner’s office said the changes mean “meaningful savings for drivers across the state,” and saying it reflected a “continued investment by these companies in Georgia’s insurance market.”

The lower rates for Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois, Safeco Insurance Company of Indiana and Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Company are also an expansion of competitive options for Georgia customers.

Here are the reduction amounts for each company:

Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois: - 5.1%

Safeco Insurance Company of Indiana: -4.9%

Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Company: -5.7%

King’s office also said the insurance savings are an example of early results from the tort reform legislation “championed by Commissioner King in the 2025 legislative session,” and that the law is helping stabilize the insurance market and improve long-term affordability for Georgia consumers.

