Georgia movie studio may soon become a data center

ATHENS, Ga. — After facing a significant drop in movie production demand, Athena Studios in Athens is now considering converting its film space into a data center.

The decision follows a notable decline in movie spending in Georgia, attributed to a combination of a recent writers’ strike and more attractive incentives offered by other states.

Athena Studios boasts 185,000 square feet of space that its owner says could be well-suited for data center operations.

Channel 2’s Michael Doudna spoke with Athena Studios CEO Joel Harber, who said he envisioned the space as a vibrant home for film projects

“What you have now is an oversupply of space and an undersupply of demand,” he explained.

This reality has led him to reconsider the business model moving forward.

Harber pointed out the facilities have adequate power and air conditioning, which positions them favorably for prospective data center tenants.

“There’s demand, you know, there’s demand and these facilities don’t transition very well to something easily,” he said.

While the studio still hopes for a resurgence in the film industry, Harber acknowledged the necessity of adaptation.

“But if the market’s not there, you have to look at other options,” he said.

This readiness to pivot illustrates the uncertainty facing many in the film industry amid changing market dynamics.

In his outlook on the future, Harber believes that revising state incentives could breathe new life into Georgia’s film sector.

“I know all the stage owners in Georgia are hoping for the best, but kind of planning for the worst and looking at other alternatives,” he said.

Athena Studios plans to explore both paths: continuing operations as a film studio while preparing for a shift toward becoming a data center if the industry does not recover.

“We will move forward toward transitioning into a data center if necessary,” Harber said.

