Major company cutting car insurance rates in Georgia

ATLANTA — Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced significant savings for Georgia drivers, with State Farm auto insurance rates reduced by over 10% in the past year.

The rate reductions, approved by Commissioner King, will save Georgia policyholders an estimated $400 million annually, with drivers expected to save approximately $190 per insured vehicle.

“I promised on day one that I would not only fight for Georgia families to have coverage options, but affordable options at that,” King said in a statement. “That’s what we’re delivering today. We’re going to continue fighting to position Georgia as a national leader in affordable coverage, marketplace stability, and strong protections for families.”

The newly approved filing will reduce State Farm’s auto rates by an additional 3%, contributing to the total reductions over the past year.

These efforts are part of a statewide initiative by the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire (OCI) to combat insurance fraud and abuse.

Early impacts of lawsuit abuse reform, championed by Commissioner King during the 2025 legislative session, are beginning to take effect, contributing to a more balanced and sustainable insurance environment.

“Today’s announcement reflects the crucial efforts that Governor Kemp, Lieutenant Governor Jones, Speaker Burns, the General Assembly, and my office are undergoing to create a more affordable and transparent insurance marketplace, and we hope to build on this momentum in the near future,” King said.

