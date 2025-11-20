Braselton police chief resigns, announces retirement, then arrested by GBI

BRASELTON, Ga. — On Wednesday evening, Braselton Police Chief Michael Steffman announced he was retiring and resigned from the department for personal reasons.

Soon after that news was announced, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Steffman was arrested for violating his oath of office, stalking, sending harassing communications and multiple counts of misusing automated license plate recognition systems.

GBI said their investigation into the former police chief was several months in the making after getting a request from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

“The investigation revealed that Steffman misused the automated license plate recognition systems to harass and stalk multiple individuals,” GBI said in a statement.

Steffman was charged and taken into custody without incident and booked at the Jackson County Jail, the GBI said.

Following Steffman’s resignation, Town Manager Jennifer Scott said Zack Tiller would serve as the interim police chief in Braselton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group