Former North Fulton nurse accused of stealing from patients indicted for elder abuse

ROSWELL, Ga. — A former nurse from Metro Atlanta, Stephanie Phillips-Siwiec, has been indicted on charges of elder abuse and theft, following allegations of stealing from patients at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.

Phillips-Siwiec’s indictment comes after a grand jury reviewed evidence of her alleged crimes, which include stealing jewelry from elderly patients.

The case gained attention when Carolina Ortloff reported that Phillips-Siwiec had stolen her mother’s jewelry while she was hospitalized.

“She took her wedding set that she has not removed in 40 years,” Carolina Ortloff, whose mother’s jewelry was allegedly stolen by Phillips-Siwiec, told Channel 2’s Cory James.

The investigation into Phillips-Siwiec began when Ortloff, the daughter of a 95-year-old woman, reported that a gold chain link bracelet was stolen from her mother.

This led to further discoveries of thefts from other patients.Ortloff also shared that a doctor informed her that her mother’s finger was injured, possibly during the theft of the rings.

“He told me that her left finger was subluxated,” Ortloff said, explaining that the term meant dislocated.

Wellstar Health System confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Phillips-Siwiec was no longer employed there.

“The person in question is no longer employed by Wellstar, and we continue to work closely with the investigating authorities,” a Wellstar spokesperson said in a statement.

The indictment of Phillips-Siwiec shows the case is moving forward in court, potentially providing some relief to the victims’ families as they seek justice for the alleged crimes

The investigation into Phillips-Siwiec is still active, according to officials.

