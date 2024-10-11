North Fulton Hospital nurse accused of elder abuse, stealing from patients

ROSWELL, Ga. — A nurse faces multiple counts after police say she stole from her patients in North Fulton.

Roswell police arrested Stephanie Phillips-Siwiec on three counts of elder abuse, three counts of robbery and three counts of theft by taking.

The investigation began after police received a call from the daughter of a 95-year-old patient at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.

The woman told police that a nurse stole her mother’s $1,000 gold chain link bracelet off her wrist on Sept. 28. The daughter said her mother had her bracelet on when she arrived at the hospital and was taken to her room.

Jail records show that Phillips-Siwiec was booked into the Fulton County jail on Saturday and released Sunday. But investigators later learned about at least two other victims they say were in the nurse’s care.

Phillips-Siwiec was rebooked on the new charges on Wednesday. Jail records show she posted bond and was released Friday.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Wellstar to confirm the nurse’s employment status.

Police have not released details about the other victims.

