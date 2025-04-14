Charges unsealed against Lilburn man who threatened President Trump, Tulsi Gabbard

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — On Friday, Channel 2 Action News reported that a Lilburn man was arrested by federal agents for making threats against President Donald Trump and other members of his administration.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Atlanta office posted Friday night online that they had arrested 24-year-old Aliakbar Mohammad Amin after he’d made threatening statements against the president, the White House, the Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard as well as her family.

Now, new details on the case are emerging after the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia unsealed the criminal charges against Amin.

“Threatening to harm public officials is a criminal act that cannot be excused as political discourse,” Acting U.S. Attorney Richard S. Moultrie, Jr. said in a statement. “Our Office, in coordination with our law enforcement partners, will vigorously prosecute individuals who commit these acts of violence.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

According to court records, Amin is accused of making threatening messages against Gabbard and her husband from March 29 to April 1.

Some of the statements highlighted by the U.S. Department of Justice include:

“You and your family are going to die soon” and “I will personally do the job if necessary.”

“Death to America means death to America literally, Tulsi is living on borrowed time.”

“The home you two own . . . is a legitimate target and will be hit at a time and place of our choosing.”

“Prepare to die, you, Tulsi, and everyone you hold dear. America will burn.”

Federal investigators found multiple similar threats made by Amin on social media, including photos of pointing guns at photos of Gabbard and her husband. Agents also recovered a firearm when they executed a search warrant at Amin’s house in Lilburn.

“On April 8, 2025, members of the Atlanta JTTF interviewed Amin at his home in Lilburn, Georgia. During the interview, Amin admitted to sending the threats to DNI Gabbard and Williams, and expressed that it was because he was frustrated with US Foreign Policy related to Gaza,” court records say.

He was charged on April 11 with making threats by interstate communication.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group