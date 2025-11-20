Cobb Co. man guilty of leading police on high-speed chase with 5 passengers in car, possessing meth

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Department of Justice announced that Traon Turk, a convicted felon from Cobb County, was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine after a federal jury trial in Atlanta.

Turk had previously pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon in the same case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The latest conviction followed a four-day jury trial where evidence was presented linking Turk to drug distribution activities and illegal firearm possession.

Turk was arrested in April 2020 after a high-speed chase with Cobb County police, during which he fled in a vehicle suspected to be involved in a drive-by shooting, according to federal officials.

“Turk is a multi-convicted felon who peddled deadly drugs and illegally carried a loaded firearm,” U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said in a statement.

During the incident, Turk abandoned his vehicle while it was still moving, leaving five passengers inside, and dropped a loaded .40 caliber pistol while fleeing.

Law enforcement later found Turk hiding in an abandoned vehicle and discovered pills containing methamphetamine in his possession.

The investigation revealed Turk’s involvement in drug dealing activities, supported by evidence found on his iPhone and in the vehicle he was driving.

USDOJ said Turk’s criminal history includes multiple felony convictions, such as possession of drugs with intent to distribute and firearm possession by a convicted felon.

Turk, 31, is scheduled to be sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash, Jr. on Feb. 24, 2026.

