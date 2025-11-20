Dad accused of asking cop for $25,000 to not report bullet fired into daughter’s bedroom

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County father is facing charges of his own after a bullet was fired into his daughter’s bedroom last week.

Channel 2’s Michael Doudna reported that a DeKalb County police officer reportedly discharged a gun while cleaning it, sending the bullet into her Stone Mountain neighbor’s home.

The bullet became lodged in a 13-year-old girl’s bedroom wall.

But a police report obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows that the officer told police the girl’s father, Kenneth Colbert, offered to not make the story public in exchange for $25,000.

The report says Colbert texted his neighbor, saying he would rather solve the matter civilly and asked for the money.

“If you don’t want to pay the $25,000 I would have to go the legal route, and take it to the national news and it would be a headline story,” the police report says the text message read. “I don’t think that is what you...would want.”

The officer did not reply to the messages, though she told officer she previously offered to pay for therapy sessions for the child.

According to jail records, Colbert was arrested on Monday and charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony. He was released on bond on Wednesday.

