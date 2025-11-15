‘She almost took a life’: Bullet said to be from officer’s gun pierced bedroom wall

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A bullet narrowly missed a 13-year-old girl in DeKalb County after an accidental discharge from a neighbor’s firearm on Sunday night.

Now both the Stone Mountain PD and DeKalb County PD confirm they are investigating.

The bullet, which entered the girl’s bedroom, was reportedly fired by a DeKalb County police officer who lives next door, who is said to have discharged the weapon accidentally while cleaning it.

“She almost took a life, my daughter’s life,” Kenneth Colbert, the girl’s father, told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna.

Colbert was alerted to the situation by a knock on his door from the officer, who asked him to check if everyone was OK.

Upon inspection, Colbert discovered bullet holes in his daughter’s wall and bed frame.

Colbert said he immediately called the police, expressing his desire for the officer to be held accountable.

“I would have a list of charges, child endangerment, improper use of a firearm, destruction of property,” he stated.

Efforts to reach the officer for comment were unsuccessful, but both DeKalb and Stone Mountain police have confirmed they are conducting investigations into the incident.

Colbert expressed his frustration, saying, “I want the same amount of accountability for the parties at fault as there would be for a normal citizen.” He also mentioned that he had asked the officer for money to settle the matter out of court but is now considering legal action.

As investigations continue, Kenneth Colbert seeks accountability for an incident that could have had tragic consequences. “My message to the officer is that you have to be a lot more careful,” he said.

DeKalb County PD confirmed it is conducting an internal affairs investigation. Here is the full statement from DeKalb County police:

“We are aware of the incident being investigated by Stone Mountain Police. DeKalb County Police Department Internal Affairs is also conducting an internal investigation into the facts of the incident. At this time, we have no further comment.” — DeKalb County PD

