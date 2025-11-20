Lake Lanier gets $2.5 million federal fund for water quality improvements

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick announced $2.5 million in funding for the Lake Lanier Water Quality Initiative had been secured.

The funding will go toward reducing nutrient pollution in the vital water source for millions of Georgians.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to McCormick’s office, the initiative, led by the Georgia Water Planning and Policy Center, will focus on reducing phosphorus and nitrogen levels in Lake Lanier, which have contributed to harmful algal blooms and water quality issues.

“Lake Lanier is a lifeline for our Georgia communities,” McCormick said in a statement. “This funding allows us to take science-driven steps to reduce nutrient pollution, support our farmers and local partners, and ensure clean drinking water for the families who rely on it every day.”

RELATED STORIES:

The project will involve collaboration with local governments and conservation districts to implement best management practices, provide technical and financial assistance to landowners, and enhance stormwater controls.

Recent reports have highlighted seasonal taste and odor issues affecting drinking water in metro Atlanta, underscoring the importance of regular monitoring and nutrient management in Lake Lanier.

The initiative aims to establish a long-term baseline for lake health through expanded watershed monitoring.

“This is a responsible investment in both our environment and our economy,” McCormick said. “Protecting Lake Lanier means protecting public health, recreation, and the future growth of our region.”

The Lake Lanier Water Quality Initiative is expected to improve water quality and safeguard the drinking water supply for millions of Georgians, addressing both environmental and economic concerns.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group